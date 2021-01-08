BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,

The controversy surrounding the Kaduna sex party took another twist as the Kaduna State government arraigned the publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Abraham Alberah, and four others for alleged attempted adultery and organising a nude party in breach of the COVID-19 protocol.

Alberah is the husband of Aisha Yakubu, the owner of Asher Lounge, the venue of the botched sex party which was demolished by the Kaduna State Urban and Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA) on December 31, 2020.

It would be recalled that the lounge was said to have been demolished on account that it was to be used for the botched Kaduna sex party, but KASUPDA stating that the main reason for the demolition was that the building had no approval.

The police also arrested four of the organisers of the sex party who claimed responsibility.

The owner of the restaurant had also accused the police of extorting her from her and caused her to lose her one month old pregnancy.

Those operating the restaurant, the staff working there and the customers who organised the party where arraigned in court on Wednesday.

According to the charge sheet, the sex party had already begun on December 27, 2020, when policemen arrived at the scene.

The accused persons, who were brought before Gabasawa Magistrate

Court, were also accused of flouting the COVID-19 protocol and acting

immorally.

The charge sheet reads in part, “Violation of partial lockdown order

of the Kaduna State Government 2020, criminal conspiracy and attempt

to commit an offence to wit public nuisance, obscene or indecent act,

gross indecency and adultery.”