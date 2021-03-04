By KUNLE OLASANMI, Abuja

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered substituted service of court summons on former Imo State governor, Mr Ikedi Ohakim.

Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke were summoned by the court over alleged threat to circulate nude picture of Ms Chinyere Amuchienwa.

In a short ruling yesterday, the court ordered that the summons for the former governor, be pasted at his Abuja residence, No. 60 Kwame Nkrumah Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

The order followed complaints by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Stanley Nwodo, that Ohakim was evading service of court summons since he got wind of the suit.

“I make an oral application seeking the permission of the court to serve the second defendant (Ohakim) through substituted means.

“This is to paste the summons at his last known address, No. 60 Kwame Nkrumah Str. Asokoro, Abuja.”

Counsel to Okpareke, Mr Emeka Etiaba, (SAN), told the court that although he had nothing to say with regards to the order, the earlier Ohakim was brought to court, and the earlier the case would be determined.

Etiaba also informed the court that the matter had been turned into a

trial on social media as pictures of his client were taken in court and

circulated on some social media platforms.

Justice Taiwo cautioned that whoever was involved in such an act in

court should desist from it saying that such could be done outside the

courtroom.

In a short ruling, the judge ordered that Ohakim be served by

substituted means, by pasting the summons at his last known address.

“At today’s hearing, only the first defendant is in court, so the

arraignment is stalled. I agree with the second defendant that the

earlier the first defendant is brought to court, the better.

“I consider the application made by the prosecutor that the processes be

served by substituted means at the last known address of the second

defendant.

“The order sought for substituted service is hereby ordered as prayed,”

the judge ruled. Justice Taiwo adjourned the matter until March 18 for

arraignment.