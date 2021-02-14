By Kunle Olasanmi Abuja

Ahead of the arraignment of the former governor of Imo state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke, over threat to circulate nude pictures of a lady, the Centre for Equity and Justice for Violence against Women has called on the former governor and his accomplice to be prepared to face trial.

The Convener of the centre, Barrister Ngozi C. Njoku, said the former governor should be prepared to face the full weight of the law for the consequence of his action.

The police had in November 2020 filed charges of cybercrime against Ohakim and Okapareke over threat to circulate the nude picture of Mrs Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of kidnapping against them.

Amuchienwa, in her response to the threat reported the incident to the police and told them to go to the extent of circulating the pictures on CNN

They are expected to be arranged before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court on Feb. 15, 2020.

In his response to the charges, counsel to Ohakim, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to withdraw the multiple criminal charges filed against his client by the police.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police dated January 8, 2021, Ohakim called for a comprehensive investigation of all the issues that gave rise to the multiple charges against him.

In a statement titled, ”THE NAKED TRUTH”, Barrister Njoku described the allegation of trump up charges against him by the police as laughable.

She said, ”I read with dismay the writers purported trump up charges which made it convenient to state the true position of facts without any juxtaposition.

”We state emphatically that a matter pending in court is subjudice and parties do not have the right or impetus to discuss on such matters, therefore, it is against the rules of professional conduct for the said counsel to comment on matters that are lis pendis and he needs not be taught on this.

”Also, the police powers to investigate a matters reported to them are statutory powers which are executive in its legal sense and no court can stop such powers. Ihus, the writers views cast much volumes of suspicion on himself. He cannot write to same police he accused of trump up charges to reinvestigate a matter already concluded and pending in court.

”The Naked truth is that no one is above the law and no crime or criminal liability is compoundable. It is pertinent for the writer to advise his client to appear before the courts to answer charges against him.”