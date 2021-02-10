ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Chief Magistrate Shu’ aibu Ahmad charged Amimu Hayatu Tafida, Umar Abubakar and Mas’ud Abubakar-Gidado for abetment, indecent act, sale and printing of obscene book in the form of circulating nude video.

The accused persons, initially four are being prosecuted for offences bordering on alleged circulation of an 18 seconds nude video, criminal conspiracy, abetment, sales and printing of obscene book.

In his ruling, Magistrate Shuabu discharged the fourth accused, Aliyu Shehu Kangiwa over inability of the Police Prosecuting officer, ASP Samuel Sule to establish any incriminating evidence against him.

Shuaibu however added that the three other charges are offences

that contravenes sections 48, 171 and 173 penal code of Sokoto state.

Explaining the charges which occured sometimes I’m 2020, Magistrate Shuaibu said Hayatu-Tafida was said to have recorded a sex tape and shared it with other accused men, then circulated same through different social media platforms.

“The alleged sex tape was recorded in 2017 involving a 16 years old daughter of the complainant”.

In their reactions, all the three accused persons, Hayatu Tafida, Masud Abubakar and Umar Abubakar all pleased not guilty to the offences.

Following that, Defence council to the first, second and third a caused persons, Almustapha Abubakar, and Shamsu Dauda, separately made oral appeal before the Court for the first, second and third prosecution witnesses to be called to Court for cross examination.

Chief Magistrates’ Ahmad granted the application for recalling the witnesses and adjourned the case to March 3.