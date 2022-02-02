Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has reiterated his commitment towards development of young talents in sports to fly the colours of Nigeria in major competitions in the World. He stated this on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from University of Lagos led by its Vice- Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, at Government House, Uyo

Governor Emmanuel who is also an alumnus of University of Lagos, commended the University for hosting the NUGA games and for extending the invitation for him to attend the 26th edition of the Nigerian University Games (NUGA) which holds in Lagos from March 16 to 27, 2022, recalling recalled that NUGA games over the years has been a platform where young talents were spotted in various sports, commending Universities for upholding to the initiative, and pledged to further encourage sports development and talent-hunt in the state.

“You have invited us for the opening ceremony on 16th of March this year, we will try. You know from our own sports council, we have produced a whole lot of stars for Nigeria, the present holder of 200m Commonwealth games comes from Akwa Ibom and also our Ekong who plays for the Super Eagles”.

“In terms of sports development in this country, I think we have contributed seriously. We have a vision based on the facilities we are putting on ground and the investment we are making, we will get to a time where you have more than 50% of talents in sports from Akwa Ibom State”, he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Vice- Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the purpose of the visit was to invite Governor Emmanuel, an alumnus of the University to the NUGA GAMES 2022 and also present the torch of unity to him ahead of the games. Prof. Ogundipe commended the Governor for transforming the state and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Institution.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the torch of unity for the 2022 NUGA to the Governor by the delegation. About 10,000 athletes from 80 universities in the country will take part in the 26th edition of the National University Games.

