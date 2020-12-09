By Michael Oche, Abuja

Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo has been appointed acting Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

According to a statement by the Deputy Director Information & Public Relations at the NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, his appointment was contained in a letter signed by the supervising Minister and Minister of State for Labour and Employment Mr. Festus Keyamo.

The new appointment is coming following President Buhari’s directive relieving Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Mallam Fikpo’s appointment in acting capacity is with effect from Monday, December 7, 2020.

Until his appointment, Fikpo was the Zonal Director at the North West zonal office of the NDE in Kaduna.

He hails from Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics from the University of Maiduguri and a Master of Science degree in the same filed from the University of Ibadan.

His tour of duty in the Directorate has seen him serve in various capacities such as State Coordinator Adamawa State, pioneer Director of Procurement as well as Director, Finance and Accounts. He is happily married with children.