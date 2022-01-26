The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has called on the 36 states of the federation to domesticate the National Policy on Ageing in their respective states.

Chairman, NUJ-FCT, Emmanuel Ogbeche, made the call when the head, Media and Public Communications of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Omini Oden, paid him a courtesy call and presented the policy along with other materials to him in Abuja on Tuesday.

Stressing that the issue of ageing is central to national development, he said it was critical to push it to the front burner for domestication by states and development.

Ogbeche maintained that the, “Journalists Network on Ageing in Nigeria (JONAN) must rise to impress on the import of an entrepreneurial center for ageing across the country so that senior citizens would continue to contribute to national development.”

He pledged the “support of the union in propagating the cause of the aged assets of the country.”

The NUJ chairman pledged the readiness to develop the requisite vocabulary for reporting on issues of ageing in the country.

Oden, who presented the National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2017 and the National Policy of Ageing, stated that the centre was focused on mining all its partners across the divide of public and private sectors with a view to properly educate Nigerians on the tremendous assets senior citizens represent.

He said the centre, among other things, focused on poverty reduction; health and wellbeing through strategic engagement with stakeholders to mainstream geriatric care; capacity building for the senior citizens and centers for senior citizens directed at programmes for enjoyment and wellbeing.

Oden said this would be carried out with particular interest in the age-friendly environment which would be totally reliant on data systems and integration of the numbers for implementation and plan.