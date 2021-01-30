BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, Comrade Victoria Asher is dead.

Comrade Asher died today January 30th at about 8:00am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi following complications from Cesarian Section (CS) where she was delivered of twins on Saturday 23 January 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalled that Comrade Asher who is a deputy Editor News at Radio Benue was sworn-in as NUJ Chairman in December 2018 after his Colleague David Ukuma also a staff of Radio Benue died bare Two Months after he was sworn in as NUJ Chairman on July 3rd 2018.

A Statement by the Council Secretary, Moses Akarhan stated that a notice for an emergency meeting will be communicated to members in due course.

Meanwhile the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that he is shocked and deeply saddened by the death of the Chairman NUJ, Benue State Council, Mrs Victoria Asher in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Governor, the demise of Mrs Asher is a painful loss not only to the media community but also to the entire state.

The Governor who spoke through the Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase described the late NUJ Chairman as a hardworking woman who was relating well with others and stood for excellence in the pen profession.

Governor Ortom stated that the Government and people of Benue will miss Mrs Asher and her contributions to the state in her chosen profession of journalism.

He as well prayed to God to grant her eternal rest and give her husband with the entire family as well as colleagues, particularly the Benue State Council of NUJ, the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

In a condolence message, the NUJ Vice Chairman zone D Comrade Wilson Bako said he received the news of the death of Comrade Asher with shock.

“I got the news of her death this morning I couldn’t believe it, so Madam, it’s true? Well we can’t question God our creator because He knows why it happened so, Benue Council her family members, kindly accept the heart felt sympathy of Journalists in the North Central Zone”