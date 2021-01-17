ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has honored Abubakar Biu, a newspaper vendor who spent over 30 years distributing door-to-door national dailies on bicycle to his clients.

Biu, was honored during unveiling of 2021 calendar for his outstanding contribution to journalism profession along seven others most of them artisans with reputation for decades of service to their communities.

The 2021 NUJ calendar is a spiral-binded 12-page item featuring varying categories of personalities, including the first page, being January and bearing VIPs – the state governor, his deputy, information commissioner, national officials of NUJ, NAWOJ President (who hails from the state), and other top officials.

The February page bears the chairman and other State executives of the NUJ while March, April, May and June bear NUJ Gotel Communications Chapel of NUJ, Ministry of Information & Strategy Chapel, ABC Yola Chapel, and Pulaaku FM Chapel respectively.

Pictures of members of ATV Chapel, The Scope Newspaper, NTA, Fombina FM, and Correspondents’ Chapel are featured on the pages for July, August, September, October, and November in that order.

Speaking during the calendar unveiling and merit award ceremony at the NUJ Press Centre to which only very few people were invited because of COVID-19, Chairman of the Adamawa State Chapter of NUJ, Mr Ishaka Dedan said the mechanic being honoured, Alhaji Baba Teteh, had reigned as a mechanic of note since 1979, over which time he has trained more than 500 youths.

Late Abdullahi No-Seeat, a widely travelled journalist whose name still resonates around Adamawa State although he is no more, was given a posthumous award.

No-Sweat was classmates to former Gov Murtala Nyako and former Nigerian Ambassador to the US and minister of education, Prof Jibrio Aminu

Other awardee are Mama Fibi Nancy Nadah first female commissioner during defunct Gongola state, and was the architect or promoter of tje state owned Television (ATV) and NTA Yola respectively.

State CAN chairman Bishop Dami Mamza and his Muslim Council of Nigeria counterpart, Alhaji Gambo Jika were also bestowed with the merit awards for peace building.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, promised to donate two buses for state council of NUJ and Correspondents’ Chapel.