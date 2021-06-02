Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has honoured the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, with the Torchbearer of Security Award.

Presenting the award to him at the Kogi State Liaison House, Asokoro, Abuja, NUJ chairman, FCT council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said it was important to reward diligence to duty as a means of encouraging good works, motivation and to spur the recipient into doing even more.

Ogbeche said Governor Bello was well deserving of the award bestowed upon him by his union.

He said Bello was singled out in the past, by various bodies, for his good works in the area of security and by the Nigeria Police Force.

In his address, he said: “It will be recalled that on February 7, 2017, that the Nigerian Police Force, recognised your impressive performance and bestowed on you the best performing governor in security, 2016.

“At a time like this when police stations, INEC offices are being set ablaze, when cultists, kidnappers, murderers, rapists are on the prowl, Kogi State and its borders have remained largely untouched,” Ogbeche pointed out.

Governor Bello was represented at the event by his chief of staff, Abdulkareem Asuku Jamiu.

Jamiu said the governor sent his best wishes but could not attend the event because one of his media aides had a motor accident on his way back to Kogi after an official assignment in Abuja.