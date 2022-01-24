Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello for prioritising infrastructural development.

The council stated this at its first congress in Lokoja. It expressed appreciation to the governor and state government for providing members the conducive atmosphere to operate without hindrance.

While commending the state government for its infrastructural development, especially in Lokoja town as shown through the Lokoja Civic Centre and Ganaja junction flyover which was described as legacy projects among others, the congress stated that these are laudable projects.

It also commended the government for ensuring the smooth take off of the Lokoja mega terminal which has modernised the transport system in the state, adding that the terminal has brought sanity on the highway stressing that erring motorists must be made to face the full weight of the law.

The congress stressed the need for the government to urgently pay attention to the bad roads with urgency they required. These include Lokoja-Zango-Kabba junction road; zone 8 roundabout to 2 arm zone; Kogi State House of Assembly and High Court of Justice.

“That the state government should as a matter of urgency do all within its reach to revive the state-owned Radio (FM 94.1) which has gone off air for months, with a passionate appeal that government’s approval for the Radio is graciously followed with action,” it added.

