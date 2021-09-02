The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), have called for the establishment of a special court to try sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) cases in Nigeria.

The national president of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, who made the call in Abuja on Thursday, during a one-day training for gender reporters/activists on how to report SGBV, also condemned the issue of parading the suspects before the trial.

The training was organised by Report Women-2021 Female Reporters Leadership in collaboration with NAWOJ.

He said, “We must imbibe journalism ethics in reporting gender based violence so that we don’t continue to push the affected people into stigmatisation.

“It has become necessary that government at different levels, local, state and federal must establish a special court for the trial of people that are involved in the pandemic, that way it will be easier for these issues to be attended to,” Isiguzo said.

He commended NAWOJ and Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism for coming up with the workshop.

In her presentation at the event, NAWOJ national president, Ladi Bala, lamented that the issue of gender based violence was on the increase and everyone is affected directly or indirectly.

She called on journalists to be at the forefront in tackling gender issues while also stressing the need for women to be given opportunities to talk about the issues.