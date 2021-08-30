National president of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of fake news by social media platforms and fifth columnist in the country, which according to him, has given the media profession a bad name.

Isiguzo was reacting over the publications in the social media that the two Channels Television journalists who anchored Governor Ortom’s interview in the Sunrise morning show were arrested by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Comrade Isiguzo who met with the United Igbo Journalists Forum in Abuja explained that the online publications that the Channels Television journalists were arrested was fake, adding that they were only invited by the National Broadcasting Commission for questioning.

He said after the chat with NBC management, they were asked to go immediately at the intervention of the national secretariat led by him.

He urged the social media and some fifth columnists who have decided to destroy the media profession through fake news to desist from such acts as the union is determined to raise the arm of the law against providers of fake news.

The NUJ president who advocated for better working conditions for journalists in the country also disclosed that media organisationsions who are owing journalists arrears of salaries without making genuine efforts to clear them will be picketed by the union as a last option.

He further stated that the union has secured payment for its members who were owed several months of salary arrears in some media houses.