Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State Council has appealed to the state government to improve the processes of resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their original communities and review the cases of local government civil servants affected by the ongoing verification by re-engaging them.

Advertisements





The council commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for recording unprecedented number of projects put at over 500 executed in just two years.

This was contained in a Democracy Day message jointly signed and issued by the chairman, Comrade Bulama Talba, and secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Maiduguri.

Talba noted that the feat of the governor justified the 2019 NUJ award conferred on him as the Most Promising First Time Governor in the country as well as other awards and recognitions within and outside Borno State due to the numerous people-oriented projects on the ground.

“As the Government and citizens celebrate democracy day the Union salutes their courage and resilience as well as never dying spirit which has gradually contributed to the restoration of peace in more communities with sustained programmes and prayers that should be further complemented with useful information to security operatives whom we expect to deal a final blow to end the insurgency bedevilling our dear state.

“We appeal to the State Government to see reason to improve the processes of resettlement of IDPs to their original communities as well as the review of the cases of local government civil servants affected by the ongoing verification by re-engaging them.

“We remind the public to be rest assured that all of the working journalists in Borno State remain ever dedicated to continuously push our pen to promote the interests and image of the state towards the full revival of its glory by the will of the Almighty”, Comrade Talba said.