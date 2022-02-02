Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has raised concern over the large number of aspirants seeking to be elected to the national executive offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and harped on the need to streamline the contest.

The governor who received members of the party’s National Assembly Caucus from Niger State who came to to canvas support for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District (Zone B) for the national chairmanship position of the party said as leader of the party in North Central he would play safe.

He said the APC governors are concerned about the many aspirants for the top positions of the party at the national level and are planning to ensure the situation is managed to the satisfaction of all members and stakeholders.

He said, as a leader of the party in the North Central states, he was open to all aspirants saying “as a chairman, a responsibility bestowed on me by my colleagues, I am open to everyone from the North Central.

“I cannot be seen as openly disregarding some, but of course your own is your own and pulling this crowd makes a statement “, he told Senator Sani Musa and his team.

The Senate deputy chief whip, Senator Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi, led the delegation to present Senator Musa to the governor at the Government House, Minna.

Senator Sani Musa said his desire to go for the national chairmanship position of the APC is to build ideology for the party and to ensure that the party becomes an institution.

