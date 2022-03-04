The leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has called for a full scale investigation into the death of Comrade Babalola Oladimeji.

The union said the need for investigation became necessary because of the mystery surrounding the death of Comrade Babalola Oladimeji who was a staff of Xepameadow General Services – a contractor to Chevron.

The statement by NUPENG Lagos State Chairman, Comrade Tayo Aboyeji, with Assistant General Secretary/Head of Zone, Comrade Osunbor I.O, said, ‘’On Wednesday, 15th December, 2021, himself and his two other colleagues were deployed and lodged into Genesis hotel facility in lkeja area of Lagos State by Chevron

Nigeria Limited for operational reasons as they work on the Airport Operation section of Chevron because they are drivers.

‘’On Sunday, 19th December, 2021, Comrade Babalola Oladimeji was last seen hale and healthy as he was in the company of his colleagues lodged together in the said Genesis Hotel facility situated at 16, Oba Akinjobi Street, G.R.A. Ikeja, Lagos. But at about 005 hours on Monday, 20th December, 2021.

(the next day), his colleagues tried to reach him for his assignment that day through both his hotel room landline and his GSM phone but could not find him even when the phones rang out several times.

‘’A search party comprising his colleagues and one of the hotel room attendants (porter) organized for the search could not find him in his hotel room.

