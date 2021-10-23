The organised unions in the oil and gas industry, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (NUPENGASSAN) have warned the federal government against marginalisation and sideline of the unions in the implementation of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The general secretaries of NUPENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Okughawa and that of NUPENG, Comrade Olawale Afolabi in a joint statement issued by the unions said the pleasure of the unions is to see to the successful execution and implementation of the Act, adding that since the unions have taken it as part responsibility to have a smooth transition process that will be accountable and carry everyone along.

The duo pointed out that since the care of the workers is paramount in the mind of the unions, any attempt by the government to downplay or toy with the welfare of their members would be met with much resistance.

“Since the assent of the PIA, we have consistently conveyed our concerns to the government and this was further enumerated in a letter sent to all stakeholders a few days ago. In the correspondence, we communicated the need for the steering committee to urgently meet the leadership committee set up by both unions,’’ they said.

Part of their prayers is that the belief that the oil and gas industries should not be part of the energy future or be consigned to the dustbin of history would be resisted.