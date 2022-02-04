The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said it has commenced investigations into the explosion of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Warri, Delta state.

The vessel, FPSO Trinity Spirit, located at the Ukpokiti terminal, around Excravos, Warri, had exploded and sunk in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chief executive officer, Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (in receivership), Ikemefuna Okafor, had confirmed the explosion.

Okafor said 10 crew members were onboard the facility when the incident occurred but had yet to be accounted for.

In a statement on Thursday, Paul Osu, spokesperson of the NUPRC, said the commission is working closely with relevant agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“NUPRC wishes to announce that an explosion leading to a major fire on an evacuation vessel at Ukpokiti field (OML 108) in Delta state was reported by our operations team on Wednesday 2nd February 2022,” the statement reads.

“The commission, in line with its statutory regulatory oversight of upstream petroleum operations in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, has commenced investigations into the incident in conjunction with relevant stakeholders and will provide updates appropriately.

“There has been no report of any casualties or fatalities, and the commission will take necessary measures to ensure that all safety and environmental measures in line with global best practices to safeguard lives and the environment are put in place.”

