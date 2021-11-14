The Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) yesterday said it has concluded plans to embark on a warning strike.

According to the union, the three-day national warning strike is to press home its demands for improved welfare and standard conditions for its members.

According to the body, the workers will embark on industrial action from November 18 to November 20, 2021.

The union made this disclosure to the workers in a letter dated November 12, 2021, signed by the NUR President General, Innocent Ajiji, and other executive officers.

The letter titled, ‘Notice and Directive to embark on 3-day warning strike nationwide’ sent to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, and the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the labour unions said their “agitation for enhanced salary cannot be overemphasized as it is an open secret that the salary regime of the Nigerian Railway workers is the worst and most incomprehensible of all salary structures available to the parastatals under the supervision of the federal ministry of transport.”

The president who lamented the ridiculous description made about the railway workers by the minister stressed that the workers are tired of being identified with poverty.

According to him, “The Honorable Minister of Transport once agreed to the fact that our members in Railway can easily be identified from the crowd by the way they look and dress which he meant to be strikingly suggestive of the very poor salary paid in the corporation.

“It baffles us so much that the Federal Government spends billions of dollars on building rail transport infrastructure and transforming the system to a modern railway system but with no single focus on improvement for the workers in terms of improved remuneration.

“We wonder how long the Honorable Minister of Transport will keep avoiding the railway workers and consciously failing in getting better pay for the impoverished Nigerian Railway workers. We wonder how long we will wait before we get our demand for improved salary approved just like that of the National Identity Management Commission where workers’ salaries were recently upped by three hundred per cent.”

It would be recalled that the two in-house unions: Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and the Senior Staff Association, Nigerian Railway Branch (SSA/NRC) on the first week in November gave 21-day ultimatum to address their demands or face industrial disharmony.