BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The President, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Adrafiu Adeniji, has accused medical doctors of destroying healthcare services in Nigeria.Adeniji, stated this yesterday at

the 7th Quadrennial NationalDelegates Conference of NANNM in Abuja, said that medical doctors at the helm of affairs of healthcare services in the country have

medicalised it and therefore stunted

the growth of healthcare in the county.

“The profession of medicine has

continued to destroy healthcare

services in Nigeria and the government is looking. We blame the leaders for they have managed it very poorly. If you know you cannot manage it anymore, allow a nurse, lab scientists or pharmacists to become the minister of health in this county,” he said.

In his remarks, the Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Alhaji Faruk Abubakar said as part of measures to address quackery, the board of the council has approved the creation

of nine additional zonal offices in

Adamawa, Maiduguri, Calabar, Benin, Kano, Makurdi, Akure, Ibadan and Owerri.

He said strategies are already put

in place to ensure immediate take off

of all the zonal offices.The president, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba lamented that people are now turning healthcare into profit making ventures.

“We have seen the deficiencies in privatised healthcare systems

across the world. Even countries like Spain are making sure that even

privatised healthcare, because of the

deficiencies in the current challenge

and fight against COVID 19, they are

now making them public.

“I am saying so because health is not for profit making, it is among the fundamental rights of everybody. People have privatised healthcare and it is now for profit. Anything privatised in Nigeria has not worked, from power sector to all the sectors,” Waba said