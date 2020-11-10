By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu |

Nurses in Nigeria, under the platform of University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA) have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the continuous detention of three of theirmembers for over one year now, demanding his intervention.

They also petitioned the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, as well as the National Human Rights Commission over the continued detention of their colleagues.

The nurses are being held over the alleged murder of their colleague, Late Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi, who until her death, was the Head, Nursing Services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNHE), Enugu.

In the letter to President Buhari jointly signed by the Association’s National President, Chief S.O. Egwuenu and National Secretary, P.O. Etong, UGONSA argued that it was unjust for their colleagues to remain incarcerated based on mere suspicion.

Those being held include Mr. Afam Ndu, Mrs. Mrs. Buzo-Maduka Ruth and another staff of the hospital, Mrs. Achara Stella.

They have been in detention for over one year. They disclosed that they were irked over the detention of their members “despite glaring evidence that showed that they had no hand in the death of the woman, especially as the armed robbers who robbed and shot her in the course of robbery, have not only confessed to the crime and recreated how they carried out the operation to the police, but have also been charged to court.”

They claimed that the nurses were still in detention because government was influencing the matter, “despite all facts that clearly point to their innocence.