Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a nursing mother, 35-year-old Mariam Drissu for attempting to smuggle cannabis into the cell for a suspect in custody.

Mariam was at the Edo state command headquarters of the agency on October 21.

Confirming the story, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said officers on duty had while searching the food brought by Mariam for her relation in custody discovered two cups of “Loud” cannabis weighing 13grams buried inside the food (akpu) meant for the suspect in custody.

This is even as the agency also intercepted over 2,060 kilograms of assorted drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, tramadol and rohypnol in operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos as well as Ondo, Edo, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau and some courier companies.

Breakdown of the items intercepted showed that two consignments of heroin weighing 4.40kg and 550grams were intercepted on October 6 and 15 respectively at the cargo shed of the MMIA, Ikeja.

The first was seized at the SAHCO import shed of the airport when it was discovered inside bags of granulated sugar and flour from Johannesburg, South Africa via Addis Ababa to Lagos on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Two suspects; Chukwuemeka Ugochukwu, a freight agent that cleared the consignment and one Kabiru Aminu, a stock keeper that was to collect the cargo for onward distribution to recipients were arrested for further investigation.

Babafemi also said the second consignment discovered at the SAHCO export shed and concealed in walls of 10 cartons laced with tailoring materials, was heading to Malaysia via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian cargo airline, while a freight forwarding agent, Ekpe Samson Victor was arrested in connection with the illegal export.

Meanwhile, the agency also foiled attempts by another freight agent, Igwe Okoye Onwukwe to export two consignments of cannabis to the United Kingdom.

In Kano, a 45-year-old driver Mohammed Haruna was arrested with 10,161 sachets of Tramadol and Rohypnol tablets and capsules while conveying the illicit drugs in a bus for distribution. Likewise in Kaduna, another suspected fake soldier, Abiodun Ademoya, from Akure south in Ondo state was arrested in Zaria with 11.6kg of cannabis.

Also in Plateau, operatives intercepted a Yola bound mass transit bus, with registration number FKY 341 ZA belonging to Gombe Express coming from Lagos, along Jos-Abuja Road, within Riyom LGA. One of the passengers, Ahmad Musa Musa, 32, was found in possession of 22 pellets of compressed Cannabis Sativa with a total weight of 15kg concealed inside a black bag.