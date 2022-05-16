In every society it is believed that education is key to national development and early childhood education is a starting point for a child’s development, and the key foundation of educational system.

Once a child misses the early stage, it is usually difficult for the learner to get back to the basics.

However, in Nigeria, Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE), an aspect of Universal Basic Education which was introduced in 1999 to increase the access of children to basic education and improve the state of education in the country is facing some challenges thus making it unrecognised in the country.

The executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hammid Bobboyi who spoke in Abuja recently said the ECCDE’s implementation is a yardstick for nurturing a child’s educational development through early stimulation and transition into primary school.

Speaking at the opening of capacity development training of teachers and care givers of ECCDE modern centers and ECCD desk officers from SUBEB for quarterly early learning in Basic Education held in Kano, the UBEC boss appreciated efforts of all care givers of stakeholders involved in the process of ensuring that this capacity building becomes a success.

Represented by the deputy executive secretary, Technical, Prof. Bala Zakari, Bobboyi explained that the capacity building workshop is focused on Reggio Emilia and other child center approach.

The approach, according to him, centers on “Learning with play”, brain and physical development of child, improvisation of low/no cost teaching and learning materials as well as curriculum utilisation and implementation on the one-year pre-primary curriculum, so as to boost the teaching ability and to support you in managing contemporary challenges in the implementation of ECCDE in the UBE program.

In her own contribution, the director, special programs, Dr. Ene Adikwu said the training is aimed at familiarizing participants with the skills and techniques on Reggio Emilia and other child central approaches so that participants will be able to manage effectively.

She stressed that the success of every child hold care and education depend on the collective effort of all stake holders who are saddled with the responsibility of impacting Knowledge on these children through early stimulation, care and language skill among others.

She called on the participants, the SUBEB, to give all seriousness it deserves in order to ensure that what is taught there is put into good use.

The Commission, being a major stakeholder in the Basic Education service delivery, is committed to ensuring that all the children of school age, irrespective of their background, are enrolled and retained in a qualitative learning environment.

Thus, the construction of 64 well equipped UBEC direct intervention Model Learning Centers in the 6 geo political zones in 23 states and FCT.