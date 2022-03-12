Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday denied rumour making the rounds that he has appointed the embattled chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State branch, Musliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo as the General Manager of the state’s Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee.

The Governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile urged the people to disregard the report, saying it is a figment of the writer’s imagination.

Akosile explained that,’’ There is no such appointment, pointed out that the statement issued yesterday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy , Mr. Gbenga Omotoso remains the position of the government.

Following the crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, the state government had on Thursday night suspended their activities in the parks and garages across the state.

The state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said it can no-longer tolerate the incessant crisis emanating from their operations.

Omotoso said, ” The state government has been closely watching events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counter claims over the control of the union.

“The government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

‘The government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.’’

