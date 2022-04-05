Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended the prosecution of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos Island Branch B Chairman, Azeez Lawal, popularly known as Kunle Poly, in connection with an alleged murder case.

The DPP also recommended the transfer of the case from the Magistrate Court to the Lagos State High Court, which has jurisdiction over the offence.

NURTW chieftain is to face trial for alleged accessory after the fact to murder while his co-defendant Adekanbi Wahab will face trial for being a member of an unlawful society.

A Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court in Yaba disclosed the recommendations on Monday at the resumed hearing of the case.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun stated that the DPP’s advice has established a prima facie case against the two defendants.

She also stated that the DPP advised that three other defendants, whose names were mentioned in the advice, though they were charged separately from the two defendants, should be discharged.

She then transferred the case to the high court.

Kunle Poly and Wahab were on January 27, remanded for 30 days on a temporary charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and membership of an unlawful society.

The Magistrate renewed the order on February 28, following an application by a police prosecutor from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Morufu Animashaun.

A lawyer from the DPP office, Risikatu Saliu had earlier informed the court that the legal advice was ready and in the court’s file.

She then adjourned the matter to May 11 for a report on the filing of the case at the high court.