Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has commended the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, for the implementation of the minimum wage for primary school teachers in the nation’s capital.

NUT chairman, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, made the commendation at the weekend after he met with branch chairmen of the union across the six area councils at the Teacher’s House in Gwagwalada.

Knabayi said the union was impressed with the report it received from the branches chairmen across the six area councils over the implementation of the new minimum wage, even though Abaji, was the only council that was faced with some hitches.

According to him, the successful implementation of the minimum wage was because of the dropping of tax and pension funds, after complaints of shortfalls by the area councils.

“But as it concerns the teachers, we are happy that the FCT minister ensured that the implementation was successful, while we as a union will ensure that the issue of the shortfalls is addressed,” he said.

The NUT chairman, who also commended the minister of state for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, for her efforts during the struggle over the implementation of the minimum wage, said the next task ahead of the union is the payment of arrears.