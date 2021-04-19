ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kuje branch has performed the foundation laying and fund-raising ceremony for the construction of its secretariat valued at N76 million opposite the School for the Deaf Paseli, along Kuje- Gwagwalada road in Kuje area council, FCT.

The chairman of Kuje area council, Hon Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, while making his donation to the union for the construction of the secretariat said education was paramount and a priority in his administration.

Sabo, who was represented by the head of department, education and social development, Kuje area council, Mr Uzo Nwankwo, assured his maximum support towards the actualisation of the union’s aspirations and completion of the project.

Chairman NUT Kuje branch, Comrade Audu Lucky Jen, during his remarks at the ceremony said the project if completed would go a long way to increase the financial base of the branch and create welfare packages for its members.

He commended members of the union, its local organising committee, LOC, and the project committee headed by Comrade Moses Titus and other stakeholders for their resoluteness and doggedness.

Comrade Titus maintained that the committee would ensure that the project would be an elegant, cavernous and efficient building conforming to modern architectural paradigms in the country.

While soliciting for the support of the general public in contributing to the actualisation of the union’s aspiration, he called on the federal government to provide adequate budgetary allocation to education in the country.