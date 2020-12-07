By Royal Ibeh,

Nutrition experts have called on government to implement Food and Nutrition Policy (FNP), in efforts to tackle the problems of malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the current FNP which was reviewed in 2016, was designed by government to solve the problems of malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria. It is a document that should guide government’s plans, decisions and strategies in matters that have to do with food cultivation, production, processing, packaging, marketing and consumption.

While the policy is targeted at solving problems of malnutrition and ensuring food security, Nutrition experts, at the Protein Challenge Webinar 6, have lamented the effective implementation of the policy, which is a major challenge.

Head of Department, Home Economics, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Dr. Beatrice Oganah-Ikujenyo, said one of the challenges for the implementation of the FNP was that nutrition is viewed as a multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary issue, instead of a ‘Stand alone’ discipline/subject or concept.

Oganah-Ikujenyo said nutrition is viewed as agriculture, health, education, science, commerce and industry instead of a ‘Stand alone’ discipline/subject or concept. So the issue of domestication of the FNP document becomes a factor.

“Dearth of Nutritionist in the Ministries presently saddled with implementing the FNPs; encroachment of nutrition related professionals in nutrition policy matters; instability of government/policy; summersaults and distrust of government by citizens; lack of goodwill from government to drive FNP plus financial constraints, are some of the issues for the delay in the implementation of the FNP”, she adds.

She however advocated that there should be a Ministry of Food and Nutrition headed by a Nutritionist that should implement the FNPs.

For the managing director, Pinecrest Specialist Hospital, Dr. Omadeli Boyo, nutrition-based education, which can help reverse the billions spent in combating diseases that could simply be taken care of, if the population are well-fed, should be prioritize in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has assumed the status of a country with the second-highest rate of children with stunted growth for children under five, with two million children in the country currently suffering from acute malnutrition with the government only able to reach two out of 10 for treatment . To avert the trend, nutrition-based education in schools, health centres, and hospitals, is the way to go,” he added.