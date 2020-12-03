By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has given the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) go ahead to host the 2021 African Nations Girls U-18 Volleyball Championship.

The championship is scheduled to hold at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, from January 29 to February 7, 2021.

The ministry in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda, informed the NVBF to look for sponsorship to host the continental tournament, saying the ministry cannot afford to assist due to the paucity of funds.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the female national team for the continental showpiece, the Federation is organising an open trial for the players under the age bracket to converge at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on December 10 to 13, 2020 to select players that will be invited to the national camp.

The federation said it has put all machineries in place to ensure a successful hosting of the tournament with special reference to the strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

NVBF President Musa Nimrod, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, said the trust CAVB has in Nigeria in setting the pace in terms of organising continental championship hence its resolve to give Nigeria the hosting right.