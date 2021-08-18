The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has invited 30 male and 24 female players for camping in preparation for next month African Nations Volleyball Championships in Rwanda.

All the invited players are to report to camp at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna State tomorrow, August 19.

The secretary general of NVBF Ngozi Amayo, said the invited players were selected by top coaches at the first phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League held recently in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The 2021 African Volleyball Championship will be held September 5 to 20 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The invited players (male) are Bruno Ibeh (Nigeria Police); Tobi Oladipo (Correctional Service); Patrick Davou (Nigeria Customs Service); Philip Stephen (Kano Pillars) and Daniel Nathaniel (Sunshine Spikers); Morris Dikiyai (Nigeria Customs Service); Izuchukwu Nwachukwu (NSCDC); Dauda Saje (Correctional Service), Anachuna Chukwubuike, Emenike Ejike (Nigeria Police); Prince Anyasodike (Nigeria Immigration) and Okweku Alex (COAS Spikers).

Others are Philip Akande (Nigeria Customs Service); Moses Gana (Kano Pillars); Levy Lortyon (COAS Spikers); Army Ferdinand (Nigeria Police) and Usman Ismail (Kano Pillars); Samuel Ogwuche (NSCDC); Matthew Ejeh (Nigeria Customs Service); Emmanuel Okeke (NSCDC); Godwin Shekarau (Kano Pillars); Chinadu Pascal (Correctional Service); Augustine Samuel (Nigeria Customs Service); Mayowa Bello (OFFA VC); Abdulaziz Aliyu (Nigeria Immigration Service) and Cyril Iritobor (COAS Spikers); Afun Idowu (Sunshine Spikers); Precious Peter (NSCDC); Ibrahim Adamu (Correctional Service) and Tiamiyu Ismail (OFFA VC)

The invited female players are Sharon Achi, Chinenye Nwosu, Mercy Promise, Comfort Amaonwu Theresa Okoamah, Albertina Francis, Happy Wushilang and Jummai Bitrus of NSCDC.

Others are Aisha Umar, Tochukwu Nnorugu, Helen Umeh, Eunice Ejeauba, Rafiyat Mustapha and Ene Odoh of Nigeria Customs. Also invited Ijeoma Akpabi, Prisca Nkennakwu, Chinedu Nnachi of COAS Spikers; Ose Anamaki, Deborah Umoren of Nigeria Immigration Service; Jessica Terwase of Benue Queens and Ruth Wariboko of Nigeria Police.