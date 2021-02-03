ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod has emerged secretary-general of African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Zone 3.

He described his emergence at the elections held last Saturday virtually as a call to duty, saying the zone will witness a turn around.

He said the president of CAVB Zone 3 is determined to focus on the developmental programs of volleyball in the region.

“The position of secretary-general means more work for me in the volleyball family. The vision of Zone 3 is very simple; we want our region to be reckoned with in Africa. This means more work for our president, Ali Yaro and other members of the board because we are here to transform volleyball.

“I can recall that we held various Zone 3 African Club Championships in the last three years and this new board wants to do more by making sure there is synergy between the clubs in the region and players are able to ply their trade in different clubs across Zone 3”.

Nimord appealed to stakeholders in Zone 3 to support the new board in achieving its targets in terms of sponsorship.

The election which was conducted by Keshy from Mauritius and assisted by Tunisia’s Mounir Ben Silmane from the legal department of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) produced Ali Yaro of Benin Republic as president of the Zone. While Ndadiya Essossanneyou (Togo) and Kanneth Moiffie (Liberia) were elected as vice president and treasurer respectively. Musa Nimrod is the secretary-general.