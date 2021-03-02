By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has charged the country’s male and female teams to win both the U18 Girls and U19 Boys African Nations Volleyball Championships on home soil.

NVBF vice president Florence Adeyanju gave the charge during the presentation items to the teams yesterday at the Indoor Sports Hall of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Adeyanju believes the team has the potential to better Nigeria’s previous achievement at the last tournament in Kenya.

“The country had always been blessed with talented and glory-seeking young volleyball players,” she said.

“I believe the present crop of players in the country will do better than our own time. They stand a bright chance of representing the country at this year’s World Championships.”

In the same vein, former captain of Nigeria women’s volleyball team, Lola Aina, believes the U18 Girls and U19 Boys can make the nation proud.

Aina, who was represented by the coordinator Lola Aina Foundation, James Asoa, urged Nigerians not to mount unnecessary pressure on the teams.

“The Nigeria U19 Boys are the favourite in this tournament because they are the team to beat and that is why it is not surprising when you see teams who play against them come out in full force.

“Those who tip the boys as favourites are not wrong because of the quality of players they parade.

“Nevertheless, I would want us to move step by step and see how we progress in the competition,” she said.