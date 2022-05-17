Mr Famous Daunemigha, Media and Publicity Chairman of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) yesterday in Abuja urged the organized private Sector to sponsor the federation’s activities.

Daunemigha said the federation needed the support of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO’s) to improve on the development of the sport in Nigeria.

According to him, the Federation has a lot of programmes to develop the sport in the country.

“We need to have a proper sponsorship for the players with prize money from sports investors, then, we will see the large number of the teams that will fight for those trophies.

“There is a great improvement in the ongoing Division One League, which is better than last year. We have promised the volleyball family and Nigeria that we will keep on improving on the sport.

“We appeal to sponsors to be involved in sponsoring volleyball in the country so as to enhance development of the sport,” he said.

Daunemigha, also the South South representative of NVBF board, said the major challenge affecting the Federation was lack of sponsorship.

“We have been struggling with sponsorship but now we have one or two sponsors coming in.

“Before the end of our tenure, we will be able to have a proper momentum that will take us to the next level; the board will fine-tune what we have done so far,” he said.

He said the Federal Government did not invest in other sports as they were only concentrating on football.

“Nigeria is so engrossed with only one set of sporting activities which is football; they do not know that there are other beautiful sports that exist.

“Now the government is playing a critical role; we also appeal to them to do more for the development of the sport from the grassroots.

“To fund a team to come to Abuja, it required a lot of logistics in accommodation, medical bills, feeding and others; those are the challenges we are having now,” he said.

He said youths should explore sport to make a living for themselves.

“Youths should explore these opportunities outside and get involved in playing the game as professional players.

“There are a lot of Nigerians playing all over the world in Dubai, China, France etc, and they are playing well, they are bread winners of their families,” he said.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the first phase of the championship.

The male teams include Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), UCEM Spikers, Wikki Spikers of Bauchi, Spartan Spikers of Yola, ABM of Katsina and Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto.

The female teams are; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers, Bayonet Spikers of Kaduna, Life Camp VC of FCT, Wikki Spikers, Olalomi Royal Spikers of Kwara and Anambra Queens.

NAN reports that the 2022 National Division One Volleyball League, which started on May 13, is expected to end on May 22. (NAN)