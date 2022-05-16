Immediate past minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has apologised to Nigerian students over the protracted strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Last week, ASUU extended the strike by another 12 weeks, due to what it described as the federal government’s unwillingness to end the industrial dispute.

Nwajiuba, who featured on Politics Today on Channels Television last night, Nwajiuba said he shared in the responsibility for the situation, but declared that strikes are not the best approach for the lecturers to seek redress.

He said, “I do apologise to Nigerian students because as their minister, I will take responsibility. But also, on behalf of the federal government, I would say ‘please understand what the issues are’.

“All my four children have passed through Nigerian universities. I still have two who are at home now, because they are all in public universities.”

“My position has not been that ASUU is talking rubbish. ASUU has a case, they are not making a case for themselves alone. ASUU is making a case for the entire university system. The only point of departure is that we have asked ASUU that strikes can’t cure the problem.

“We need them in class, we need our children back in school. It hurts parents. It hurts us. Like I keep saying, my children are here, I don’t have children in private universities. My wife and them are battling it at home.”

Nwajiuba also appealed to ASUU to “consider leaving the option of strike and work with the government”, adding that the issues cannot be solved “at once”.

“This government has done more than any other government to meet ASUU. We are going to resolve the issue. All the matrixes for it to be resolved are already before Mr President,” he said.