Minister of State Education and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, yesterday appealed to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their strike to enable the students to return to their studies.

Nwajiuba, in a statement felicitating with Nigerian workers on May Day, said the government is ready to dialogue with them towards meeting their demands.

Noting that he identifies with the struggle of Nigerian workers, the minister of state said the resilience of Nigerian workers is to be admired and encouraged even as he added that Nigeria is at a time when unity of purpose, dialogue and mutual understanding is needed.

He said “As workers all over the world mark today as workers day, I join millions of Nigerians to acknowledge and commend Nigerian workers, which include every productive Nigerian contributing to the creation of wealth in Nigeria for their tireless efforts in the face of numerous workplace, social and economic challenges.

“The resilience of Nigerian workers is to be admired and encouraged. I completely identify with your struggle and wish to encourage our labour and union leaders to show great forbearance in this moment of national transformation.

“This is a time for unity of purpose, for dialogue and mutual understanding, as we continue to seek ways to resolve issues in this collective struggle for national revival.”

“I once again appeal to ASUU to call off their strike to enable the students who bear the most brunt to return to their studies as the government is ready to dialogue with them towards meeting their demands.”

