The facility management professional says that the concept of EcoClean fosters creativity, productivity, collaboration and reduces undesired repetitive costs in the workplace

With over 20 years involvement in the facilities management scene, Nwando Chukwurah is not resting on her oars. As the managing director of Total Facilities Management Limited, she knows that new turns provide new opportunities. When she preaches the gospel of EcoClean, she is emphatic because she knows it is one that would provide a healthy indoor environment for all and provide infectious elements cycle control.

What is the concept of EcoClean?

I have observed the gaps in the level of skills and poor orientation of artisans, janitors and other technical operatives in the facilities industry over the years. And this is the gaps that EcoClean aims to bridge.

EcoClean develops and provides adequately trained and qualified janitors/operatives for workplaces, homes and the built environment. It is positioned to promote a healthy, safe and eco-friendly work place and home environment.

Where are the inherent opportunities in EcoClean?

With EcoClean, organisations, home owners, and other individuals are bound to have a readily available pool of specialised and trained janitors or artisans for workplaces and homes. Increased cleaning efficiency and improved response time is another inroad of EcoClean. Additionally, the deployment of modern equipment and eco-friendly materials is also a plus.

How can individuals and organisations benefit from AN EcoCLEAN ENVIRONMENT?

The organisation’s business performance will improve and employee satisfaction is guaranteed. There will also be reduced, undesired repetitive costs and improved employee productivity, health, and wellness of occupants. All of these go a long way in ensuring the preservation of the asset over a longer period.