The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, (NWF) have invited seven weightlifters to camp in preparation for the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championship in Uzbekistan.

The 2021 World Weightlifting Championship which starts from Tuesday, December 7 to 17 will also serve as the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

The seven invited athletes, comprising five female and two male athletes, will report to camp in Lokoja, Kogi State Capital on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The invited athletes are Stella Peter Kingsley – 49 kg; Adijat Adenike Olarinoye – 55kg; Rafiatu Folashade Lawal – 59kg and Ogbonne Eze Joy – 71kg

Others are: Taiwo Liadi – 76kg; Emmanuel Inemo Appah – 61kg and Umoafia Edidiong Joseph – 67 kg.

The camping which will last for five weeks will be rounded off by the team’s departure for Uzbekistan.