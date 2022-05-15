Edo State has been selected to host the Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL), Super Six Tournament scheduled for Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Six teams will compete in the tournament, which will see the winner pick the sole ticket to represent Nigeria at the regional second edition of the CAF Women Champions League.

The six participating teams are Edo Queens, defending champion Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, new comers, Naija Ratels, Nasarawa Amazons and runners up in the first edition, Delta Queens .

The teams qualified from two groups based on their placement in each group in the regular season.