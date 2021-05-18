President of the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, has extolled the Spanish La Liga for its strategic partnership in building blocks of making the Nigerian Women Football League a strong force in the world.

She gave the commendation during the NWFL/ LaLiga programme held at the Elegbeta Sports Ground, Apongbon, Lagos Island on Sunday.

She expressed the commitment of NWFL to create opportunities and platforms to engage and interact with football lovers, saying the round leather game belongs to fans.

“Football belongs to the fans, and it is important to create opportunities and platforms to engage and interact with them beyond match days.

“The NWFL is building the blocks of confidence of the Nigeria football lovers to buy into our vision of evolving into a global league brand eventually. We won’t get there all at once. It’s taken so much to get to where we are today, and it’ll take so much more to arrive at our desired destination. This is why it is important to get the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders- the fans are a major part of the collaboration.

“One of such collaborations is responsible for this event, and with many more purposeful relationships like we have with LaLiga, we’ll go further towards our goal.

“We thank La Liga for its strategic partnership in building the blocks of making the Nigerian Women Football League a strong force of Women Football League in the world,” Falode said.

Speaking at the event, NFF President Amaju Pinnick commended Falode and her team at the NWFL for their consistency and renewed vigour to further develop Women’s football in Nigeria.

He joined the 16 invited women league players from across the country in one of the event’s numerous programmes; the penalty shootout, an event that added colour to the ‘La Liga Show Your Other Side Challenge,” which is the first in Nigeria.

In the shootout challenge, the NFF president took five kicks and donated N50,000 each per kick which amounted to N250,000 given to the players, in the event watched by the Spanish High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Juan Antonio Moreno Otero, La Liga Representative in Nigeria, Desmond Chiji, La Liga Ambassador to Nigeria Mutiu Adepoju, Technical Committee Lagos FA, Dotun Coker, Chairman MFM Sports, Godwin Enarkhena and football scout, Onome Obruthe, who came with the MFM female basketball team to cheer their football colleagues.