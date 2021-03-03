Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt head coach, Edwin Okon, has attributed his side’s impressive performance in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football league (NWFL) season to Discipline and hard work.

The defending champions are yet to taste defeat in this season’s campaign despite being without their central defenders, Amaechi Ojini and Margaret Etim in three straight games.

The Jewel Of Rivers have recorded two away victories and one home win, a feat Okon says has been impeccable.

“The League has been a very strong one so far but I’m happy with how things are going,” the former Super Falcons coach stated.

“I thank God for how it’s been from week one to the last week in Calabar. The discipline and hard work from players always leads to success.

“I have quality players who are always ready to step in when the need arises. You can see that I have been without my two centrals but it hasn’t in any way affected our game because those called upon have been doing the job,” Okon added.

Rivers Angels are due to face Royal Queens in Matchday8 of the NWFL today in Port Harcourt and Okon is optimistic that his side will come out victorious.

“Royal Queens are a very good side, we played them during our preseason and they gave us a good run. “There are no pushovers in women’s football today as far as I’m concerned.

“However, I’m only here for the ultimate goal which is picking all three points.”