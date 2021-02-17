ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Ibom Angels Football Club of Uyo has been fined N1 million and have one of its fans suspended for one year.

The sanctions on the club and its fan Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) followed a report of assault on the Centre Referee after their week 5 match against Rivers Angels played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Training Pitch in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The NWFL in a letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, stated that: “We are in receipt of match reports from the Match Commissioner and the Centre Referee of the match number 33 between Ibom Angels FC and Rivers Angels.

“The match reports stated that one of Ibom Angels FC fans breached security and made contact with the Center Referee by grabbing her short immediately after the blast of the final whistle before the prompt intervention of security personnel on duty at the match.”

The Chief Operating Officer added that: “This action of one of Ibom Angels FC fans is a violation of article 26.1 of the rules book which is also capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“In view of the above, the Ibom Angels FC fan is hereby placed on suspension for a period of one year for assault on a match official.

“In line with article 26.1 and 27.1.3, Ibom Angels FC is fined a sum of one million naira only (N1,000,000.00).”

The chairperson of NWFL, Aisha Falode, said the sanction will serve as a deterrent to other clubs and a warning to all participating clubs that the league has zero tolerance for violence.