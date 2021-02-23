By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWPL) leaders, Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, has been slammed with a whopping N2.5million fine and banished to Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, Imo State for their next home game scheduled for March 3, 2021.

The chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, said the sanction follow the infringement committed by the club during their home match against Edo Queens at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, where it was established in the match officials reports that there was an encroachment, disturbances and disruption of the match by the home team fans.

“Bayelsa Queens violated the following rules:- Fans invasion of the pitch, disruption of match, harassment and intimidation of visiting team by home fans, and non-adherence to stipulated COVID-19 protocol,” Falode stated.

She said other violations committed by Bayelsa Queens are: “Fans contact with players and match officials on the field of play and breakdown of security protocol at the match venue.”

All these Falode stated, were capable of bringing the game of football to disrepute, stressing that the sanctions will serve as deterrent to Bayelsa Queens FC and a strong warning to all the NWFL Premiership clubs.

In the same vein, the NWFL also slammed a N500,000 fine on Edo Queens FC for the action of the team’s Technical Adviser, Mr. Rolandson Odeh, after the match.