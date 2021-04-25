By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

No fewer than four team would be out to battle for the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) title as the Super 6 tournament will climax today at the Dipo Dina international stadium, Ijebu-ode in Ogun State.

Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, FC Robo Queens and Sunshine Queens are all in contention to be crowned the 2020/21 NWFL champions while Edo Queens and Bayelsa Queens will play for pride.

Edo Queens will lock horns with Bayelsa Queens in early kick off by 10am, while former champions Rivers Angels and Sunshine Queens would battle for supremacy as FC Robo Queens will be out to set ambush when they play host to Delta Queens, the two matches which are title deciders will take place simultaneously by 3pm.

Rivers Angels are presently on top of the log, with 8 points, same points with Delta Queens who are second. FC Robo Queens Sunshine Queens are third and fourth with 7 points, while Bayelsa Queens and Edo Queens are 5th and 6th respectively.

NWFL also confirmed yesterday that the African Independent Television (AIT) will beam the final match live by 3pm on Sunday evening.

The champions of the Super 6 will qualify for the West Africa (WAFUB) champions League tournament in a yet to be decide venue and dates by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).