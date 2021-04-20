ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised a cash reward of N50,000 per goal scored to players of Sunshine Queens Football Club of Akure.

Aiyedatiwa made the promise while speaking with the team ahead of their clash with Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa at the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6.

”I’m assuring you girls that the government of Ondo State is behind you. Just go out there and give your all. For every goal you score, you get N50,000,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team are at the ongoing Super 6 contending for one of the two available tickets to the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the committee put in place to reposition the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), assured the girls of the government’s commitment to their welfare.

NAN reports that ODSFA is the body supervising both the Sunshine Queens and their male counterparts, the Sunshine Stars of Akure who play in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Responding, Head Coach of the team, Wemimo Mathew, assured the deputy governor that the Sunshine Queens players were in high spirits in readiness for the competition.

“They will give their best to ensure the state’s team participates in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League,” the coach said.

NAN reports that the Super Six is a competition for the top six teams of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership after the league was terminated abruptly.

The competition was introduced to determine the two teams which would represent the country at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

Sunshine Queens began their campaign against the Bayelsa Queens at the main bowl of the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode.