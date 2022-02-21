A former governor of old Anambra State and senator who represented Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, has predicted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will go to higher places because of his humility and penchant for peace.

Nwobodo said the success of Ugwuanyi is humility, which he described as the virtues that enabled him to entrench peace and good governance in the state.

He said, “If you don’t have humility, you are going nowhere. You must be humble and when you are humble, God will lift you, if not, God will bring you down.”

While addressing a large crowd at the Enugu South local government area headquarters during the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the February 23, 2022 LG elections, Nwobodo, who arrived at the venue with his wife, Pat, said it was because of the governor that he attended the event.

He said, “This is the first time I am coming here. I came here because of you (Ugwuanyi); if not you, I wouldn’t have come. There were people who led as governors, I didn’t come. You are the governor and I said I will come.

“Let me repeat, humility, you have it, that is why you make peace and when you make peace it will last. There is nothing greater than peace. There is nothing better than peace. And with this humility, you will go higher.”

The former governor t further appreciated Ugwuanyi for keeping to his promise to construct the access road (with a bridge) to his ancestral home in Amechi, saying, “Before now, if I want to go to my ancestral home, I will drive three to four miles, but today it takes me not up to five minutes.

“As you respect me, you will be respected. You will complete your tenure peacefully. God will be leading you; nothing will happen to you. I am happy seeing how this place is. The crowd here is proof enough that Enugu is the number one PDP. You have brought peace to Enugu State and that peace will not depart Enugu in Jesus Name, Amen.”

Also, at the grand finale of the Ugwuanyi-led PDP LG elections campaign tours, held in Enugu North LGA, another former governor of the state and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, described the rallies held across the 17 LGAs as “the highest level of political mobilisation ever in the history of the state”.

Nnamani added that the PDP LG elections campaigns were “a good rehearsal of the 2023 general elections”.

In his prayers at the event, the Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Rt. Rev. Onyeka Onyia, commended Ugwuanyi for his peace and good governance initiatives in the state as well as his cordial relationship with his predecessors and other chieftains of the state, stating that it was an indication that Enugu State is truly in the hands of God.

Other speakers at the events, such as the member representing Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, the members of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mrs. Onyinye Ugwu (Enugu South Rural), Hon. Sam Ngene (Enugu South Urban) and Hon. Ibenaku Onoh (Enugu North), the Council Chairmen of Enugu South and North LGAs, Hon. Monday Eneh and Hon. Emeka Onunze, among others, equally applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership style and reassured him of the unflinching support and loyalty of their people.