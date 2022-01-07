An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa, Uche Nwosu, has been appointed Global Indian Ambassador for Economic Diplomacy.

Nwosu was appointed alongside former President of Republic of Guyana, Donald Ramotar, and other world leaders.

In a letter signed by Rajan Nazran, Chief Explorer, Global Indian Series, the recipient is expected to work for the expansion of the platform for the benefit of “the people of Nigeria and greater Africa.”

Nwosu was appointed in recognition of his contributions to the economic development policies of the Nigerian Government through the empowerment of women and youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

By this appointment, Nwosu has joined an exclusive community of global leaders, including former Heads of State, Ministers, Members of the House of Lords, Members of Royal Families, internationally acclaimed Human Rights activists, leading academics and high impact performers in over 23 countries who are driving change across the globe.

Responding to this international recognition, Mr. Nwosu said: “I did not know that our little contributions in creating jobs for unemployed youths in Nigeria through the Leadership Center is being recognized around the world. My appointment as their Ambassador for Economic Diplomacy will challenge me and my team to do more for our country and continent, Africa. I am happy that I will be joining other world leaders in driving global conversations and actions for a better world. I am really grateful.”

ADVERTISEMENT