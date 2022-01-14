Some aides of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma have been accused of masterminding the abduction of a former governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, and recent the invasion of St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre local government area of the state.

Nwosu was attacked by hooded policemen during the outing in honour of his late mother Jamaimah Nwosu.

The policemen, who were earlier mistaken for unknown gunmen, dispersed worshippers after shooting sporadically in the church before dragging Nwosu out and bundled him into the trunk of one of the cars and sped off.

The operation has been roundly condemned by Nigerians.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Nwosu said the governor’s aides involved in the incident were inside one black Ford Hilux vehicle while the policemen attacked the church.

Nwosu said he would name the aides once the police were done with their investigation, adding that they were also among the squad that attacked the former governor of the state and senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, last year.

