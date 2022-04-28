All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and a former Imo State governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, has lauded the presidential aspirants from the South East zone for closing ranks and agreeing to work together to actualise the age-long aspiration of producing a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

He described those agitating for power shift to the South without supporting the South East to produce the next president in 2023 as unfair.

Nwosu argued that it amounts to double standard to accuse the North of plotting to retain power in 2023, while denying the only zone (Southeast), which has never produced the country’s president, the opportunity to do so.

Nwosu who spoke with journalists yesterday in Abuja, asserted that the only way equity and justice can be truly served is for other zones in the Southern part of the country to support the Southeast as power shifts to the region.

He said, “He that comes to equity must come with clean hands. You can’t be agitating for power shift to the South on the guise of equity and justice and when power moves to the South you no longer preach equity and justice, that is simply unfair.”

He continued, “When our brothers from the South West or South South come out to say they want to be President for equity and justice, they are simply not fair, there is no equity or justice in that.

The true equity and justice are to make sure that every zone in this country will have the opportunity to rule this country, that is the peace, that is the equity, that is the justice for me.

“The Southeast is determined to get to power by the support of other zones but I still plead with our brothers from other zones to understand that the country is built on three legs, that is the Southeast, South West and the North, even though if you talk about the six geo-political zones we have now, others have tasted it, in the South West, we have Ernest Shonekan, Olusegun Obasanjo, in North Central, we have the likes ofAbdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, in the North West, we have the President Muhammadu Buhari, the North East produced a Vice President, it is only the Southeast that is left.