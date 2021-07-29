The National Youth Assembly of Nigeria [NYAN] has urged President Buhari to assent to the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) BILL, 2021 towards strengthening and re-invigorating the fight against fraud, corruption and cybercrimes in the country.

In a letter signed by speaker of NYAN, Comrade Shuaibu Sani and made available to LEADERSHIP, the group expressed pleasure in the letter, requesting the President to kindly assent to the Chartered Institute Of Forensic And Investigative Professionals Of Nigeria (CIFIPN).

His Excellency,

Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR

President and Commander – in-Chief,

Federal Republic of Nigeria

State House Presidential Villa

Three Arms Zone,

FCT Abuja.

His Excellency Sir,

REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL ASSENT ON THE BILL TO ESTABLISH CHARTERED

INSTITITE OF FORENSIC AND INVESTIGATIVE PROFESSIONALS OF NIGERIA 2021

Greetings to His Excellency, from the National Secretariat of National Youth Assembly of Nigeria [NYAN], the conglomerate umbrella body and representative organization of over 40.1 million Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora.

We are most pleased Your Excellency to write you this letter of request for your kind assent to the CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF FORENSIC AND INVESTIAGTIVE PROFESSIONALS OF NIGERIA (CIFIPN) BILL, 2021.”

We wish to extend our gratitude to the leadership of the National Assembly for passing into law such a laudable Act. This is a piece of legislation that will ensure democratization of criminal justice administration in Nigeria, rebuild and restore public confidence in our systems as well as give impetus to the fight against corruption in Nigeria which is the key pursuit of your administration.

Your Excellency Sir, giving assent to this Bill will act as a clear demonstration of your administration’s patriotism and direct response, targeted at strengthening and re-invigorating national frontiers in the fight against fraud, corruption and cyber crimes, which has eaten deep into the fabrics of our nation. With the passage of this Bill by the 9th Assembly, Nigerians and the global community have seen a ray of light pointing in the direction of hope towards the emergence of a new Nigeria that can function in the new world order.

Your Excellency sir, we appreciate your exemplary leadership clout which serves as a source of inspiration to Nigerian youths. Through your nimble wits and calm disposition, you have ensured the betterment of socio-economic growth and human capacity development in Nigeria and the continued co-existence of the Nigerian State. We pray the Almighty God to continually grant you wisdom and strength to lead the nation to all inclusive prosperity.

With the teaming voice of unity, we convey our warmest regards to your esteemed personality,

Your Excellency.

Signed

Yours faithfully,

Comrade Shuaibu Sani

Speaker NYAN