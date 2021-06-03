Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued a one-week ultimatum to property owners and traders around the Nyanya interchange to vacate the site.

The chairman, FCTA Traffic Management Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, who issued the ultimatum yesterday in Abuja, said it was to ensure the smooth running of the ongoing construction works in the area.

The vacation order followed an on-the-spot assessment of the factors responsible for traffic gridlock in the area.

He warned that failure to comply with the one-week ultimatum, the traffic management team would remove the structures because the federal government had paid compensation for those structures.

According to him, the federal government has paid them fully, and they have accepted it, and most of them had moved away, but rented the structures out.

Attah expressed concern over the return of worrisome traffic gridlock occasioned by the structures on the right of way of the busy road.

He revealed that a stern order to immediately vacate the site had been given to owners of the affected structures that were mainly old structures made of mud.

He said that this included especially those, who have received compensation for their property and have been fully paid some months ago, for the road expansion work to go on.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the officials of the Federal Ministry of Works had briefed all the relevant security agencies, “and what we saw was that the inbound road by the Nyanya Market, there are some areas where they have issues of compensation for one or two structures, which they are working on.”

He advised those, who collected compensation, particularly around the Nyanya interchange, to vacate before the task team clears the area.

“We would be coming to remove them because the Federal Government through the Ministry of Works has paid them full compensation so that the construction work can go on,” he insisted. (NAN)